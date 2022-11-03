Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($135.00) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($201.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($178.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($135.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($114.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($104.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 0.6 %

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €115.90 ($115.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($98.58) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($187.10). The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €143.44.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

