ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €660.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €660.00 ($660.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €732.00 ($732.00) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($615.00) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($466.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

ASML Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.