Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €650.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €650.00 ($650.00) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($610.00) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($555.00) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($575.00) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($735.00) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Kering Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EPA KER opened at €473.05 ($473.05) on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($417.40). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €483.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €499.80.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

