Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €565.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($565.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KER. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($575.00) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($735.00) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($610.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($825.00) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Kering Stock Performance

EPA:KER opened at €473.05 ($473.05) on Monday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($417.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €483.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €499.80.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

