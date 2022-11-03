Royal Bank of Canada Trims StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Target Price to C$8.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,940. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,627,988.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

