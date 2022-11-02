onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $80.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. onsemi traded as low as $62.97 and last traded at $63.77. 203,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,757,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

