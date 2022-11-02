onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $80.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. onsemi traded as low as $62.97 and last traded at $63.77. Approximately 203,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,757,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

onsemi Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 164.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in onsemi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

