onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $80.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. onsemi traded as low as $62.97 and last traded at $63.77. Approximately 203,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,757,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.
In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
