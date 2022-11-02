Stephens Inc. AR Has $388,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McKesson were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $382.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.62. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $212.51 and a 12 month high of $396.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

