State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,601 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

