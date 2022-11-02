Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 176,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 311,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

