AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 332.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 42,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $201.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.49.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

