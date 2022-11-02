Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total transaction of $418,558.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,779,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $314.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

