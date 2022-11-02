Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 275,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after buying an additional 210,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

