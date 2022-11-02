State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,935 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 179,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

