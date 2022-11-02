Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 32,148 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

