Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

