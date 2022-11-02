FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of FMC worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FMC opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

