Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after purchasing an additional 132,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after acquiring an additional 594,440 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,971,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 636,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

