Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 923.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 992.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 857.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162,405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 791.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,184,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,861,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,620,000 after acquiring an additional 988,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE SHOP opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

