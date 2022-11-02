TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 70,194 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,194 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.