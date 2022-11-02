Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $272.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.