Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,026,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,955,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,393,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

