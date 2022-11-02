Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,263 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 156.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,770 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

