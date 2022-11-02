Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 12,210 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STM opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.