Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

