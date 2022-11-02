State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Textron worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

