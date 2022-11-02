Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 11,963 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,320,000 after buying an additional 403,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.