Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $309.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $272.01 and a one year high of $526.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

