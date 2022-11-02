Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,633 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,801,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.