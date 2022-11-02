Winslow Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $171.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

