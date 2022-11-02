TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,040 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,269,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of TT opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $144.24.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

