Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $346,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

