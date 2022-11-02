State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Etsy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,516 shares of company stock worth $12,796,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 2.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.73.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.