Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dover worth $28,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Dover by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Dover by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Dover by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 173,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Dover Trading Up 1.5 %

DOV opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.67. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

