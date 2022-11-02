Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $85,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

