Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 420 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $377.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.69. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.83.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

