Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 8,708 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Snap were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,384,512 shares of company stock worth $11,473,984 in the last three months.

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

