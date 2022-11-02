PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 42.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

