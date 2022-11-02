Unigestion Holding SA Sells 169,228 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,228 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 668,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,883,071,000 after acquiring an additional 360,072 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 170,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $171.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

