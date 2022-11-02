Aviva PLC Raises Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 200.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.29 and a 200-day moving average of $244.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.