The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.