State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Comerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Down 0.2 %

CMA stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

