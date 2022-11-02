Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,540 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after acquiring an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 3,851.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,319,000 after acquiring an additional 598,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,516 shares of company stock worth $12,796,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Trading Down 2.6 %

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.