CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

