Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 709 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 981,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,063,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CFG opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.