Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.18 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 611,048 shares of company stock worth $86,904,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average is $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

