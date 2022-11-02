Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $75,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $476.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

