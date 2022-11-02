CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 611,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,904,102. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

