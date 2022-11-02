Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TECH opened at $309.29 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $272.01 and a one year high of $526.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

