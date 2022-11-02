Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 320.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.67.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $342.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

